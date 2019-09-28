From the 1950s through the 1970s, the manufacturing sector was the ship propelling the U.S. economy, but that ship has sailed which means the recent slowdown in factory activity is unlikely by itself to trigger a recession.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- A manufacturing downturn could still hurt the U.S. economy, but not trigger a recession as in the past - September 28, 2019
- Economic Preview: Slowing but still-strong U.S. jobs market keeps economy going in turbulent times - September 28, 2019
- Market Snapshot: How stock-market investors are preparing for the Trump impeachment battle - September 28, 2019