A quartet of stock-market record closing highs? That hasn’t happened in nearly 3 years

U.S. stocks were zooming higher on Friday, putting four closely watched gauges of the equity market on track to finish the day at record closing highs on the same day for the first time since 2018, Dow Jones Market Data said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 164 points, or 0.5%, higher at 30,132, the S&P 500 index was gaining 22 points, or 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was advancing 0.5% to 12,436. Throw in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, up 1.9%, at 1,882, and all four of the main indexes were on pace to finish at a record high for the first time since January 22, 2018. Markets were buoyant on Friday on the back of hope of a fresh round of fiscal relief from Washington lawmakers, which was combining with hope for vaccines for COVID-19 to deliver a shot in the arm for bullish investors. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story