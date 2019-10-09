A view from China as Trump appeals to overseas governments to probe Biden

After requesting that Ukraine look into the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, the president went a step further late last week and asked China to do the same. No evidence of wrongdoing has been presented regarding any of either Biden’s activities.
