A women’s empowerment ETF outperforms on International Women’s Day

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment exchange-traded fund jumped 1.1% in early trade Monday, a day designated International Women’s Day. The fund provides “exposure to companies worldwide with strong policies and practices in support of women’s empowerment and gender equality,” its issuer, Impact Shares, says in promotional literature. That makes for an eclectic portfolio: the fund has some of its largest positions in tech companies that have recently taken a beating, like Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Inc. as well as some that may not be on the radar of many investors, like Enphase Energy Inc. , and some industrial stalwarts like Johnson & Johnson . Over the past 12 months, WOMN has gained 36%, better than the S&P 500 but lagging the Nasdaq Composite .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

