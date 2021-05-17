Regulators have given the go-ahead for younger teens to begin getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots, which has raised questions for some parents who want to better understand how a vaccine could affect their teenagers.
- A Word from the Experts: What this Cleveland Clinic pediatrician and vaccine expert is telling teens and their parents about getting COVID-19 shots - May 17, 2021
