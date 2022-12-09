Abbott Laboratories said Friday morning that it would be raising its dividend to 51 cents a share. The increase amounts to a 8.5% bump relative to the company’s prior quarterly dividend of 47 cents a share. Abbott Labs noted in the release that it has upped its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Shares are up 0.9% in Friday morning trading. They’ve lost 19% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 index has fallen 15%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story