Abbott Laboratories stock ABT rose 2% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the diagnostics and medical device company beat earnings estimates for the first quarter, although declining sales of COVID tests continued to weigh. The company posted net income of $1.318 billion, or 75 cents a share, down from $2.447 billion, or $1.37 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.03, ahead of the 99 cent FactSet consensus. Sales fell to $9.747 billion from $11.895 billion a year ago, but also beat the $9.666 billion FactSet consensus. Global COVID testing-related sales fell to $730 million in the quarter from $3.304 billion a year ago. In the company’s pediatric nutrition business, global sales rose 9.2%, while in the U.S., they grew 36.1%, mostly due to the impact of lower sales in the year-earlier period when the company had to voluntarily recall infant formula products. “Following a temporary manufacturing stoppage of these products, Abbott subsequently restarted production last year and continues to make good progress recovering market share in this business,” the company said. Abbott is now expecting 2023 adjusted EPS of $4.30 to $4.50, which wraps around the $4.39 FactSet consensus. The stock has fallen 5% in the year to date, while the S&P500 SPX has gained 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story