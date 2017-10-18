Abbott shares surge 1.6% after Q3 profit, revenue beats

Abbott Laboratories shares surged 1.6% in morning trade Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter profit and revenue beats. Earnings for the latest quarter were $603 million, or 32 cents per share, after a loss of $329 million, or a loss of 24 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings-per-share were 66 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 65 cents. Revenue rose to $6.83 billion from $5.30 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $6.73 billion. The company also revised its 2017 EPS guidance to between 97 cents and 99 cents, compared with previous guidance of $1.03 to $1.13, and said it expects 2017 adjusted EPS of $2.48 to $2.50, compared with previous guidance of $2.43 to $2.53. The FactSet 2017 EPS consensus is 88 cents and the FactSet 2017 adjusted EPS consensus is $2.49. Abbott expects fourth-quarter EPS of 28 cents to 30 cents, below the FactSet consensus of 31 cents, and adjusted EPS of 72 cents to 74 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 73 cents. Abbott shares have surged 14.7% over the last three months, compared with a 4.1% rise in the S&P 500 .

