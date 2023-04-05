Abbvie Inc. ABBV late Wednesday lowered its guidance for the year to include a charge of about $150 million. The pharma company said GAAP as well as adjusted earnings for its first quarter are expected to include expenses around in-progress research and development and milestones expenses resulting in the charge, which translates to “an unfavorable impact” of 8 cents a share on both GAAP and adjusted EPS. First-quarter results are not yet completed, AbbVie said. The company tweaked its first-quarter adjusted earnings guidance to a range between $2.31 a share and $2.41 a share. It lowered its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance to between $10.62 and $11.02. Abbvie in February guided for full-year adjusted EPS between $10.70 and $11.10. Analysts polled by FactSet expect adjusted EPS of $2.56 for Abbvie in the first quarter, and of $11.01 for the year. The stock dropped 1% in the extended session Wednesday after ending the regular trading session up 0.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story