Shares of AbbVie Inc. ABBV dove 6.2% toward a six-week low in premarket trading Thursday, after the biopharmaceutical company missed first-quarter profit expectations but lifted its full-year outlook. Net income dropped to $239 million, or 13 cents a share, from $4.49 billion, or $2.51 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share fell to $2.46 from $3.16, below the FactSet consensus of $2.51. Revenue grew 9.7% to $12.23 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $12.17 billion. Among AbbVie’s top selling drugs, Humira sales fell 25.2% to $3.54 billion, while Skyrizi sales jumped 44.7% to $1.36 billion. For 2023, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $10.72 to $11.12 from $10.62 to $11.02. The stock has inched up 0.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 5.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

