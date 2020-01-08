AbbVie to separate Botox in new aesthetics unit; Brent Saunders won’t have role

Shares of AbbVie Inc. and Allergan plc were both up about 1% in trading on Wednesday after AbbVie announced new plans for the combined company once the pending $63 billion acquisition of Allergan closes. Allergan CEO Brent Saunders will be on the board of directors but does not have a role in the combined company, according to an AbbVie spokeswoman. One Allergan executive, Carrie Strom, will join the executive leadership team of the combined company; the other eight members are AbbVie executives. Strom will lead the newly created Allergan Aesthetics, a separate Irvine, Calif.-based business for Botox and the other Allergan medical aesthetics treatments. It will also conduct its own research and development. Allergan’s other therapies, including Botox for indications other than aesthetics, the antipsychotic Vraylar and irritable bowel syndrome drug Linzess, will be folded into AbbVie, which is based in North Chicago. The deal is expected to close this quarter. Over the last year, Allergan’s stock is up 31%, and AbbVie’s stock is down 1%. The S&P 500 has gained 27% over the last 52 weeks. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story