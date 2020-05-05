Abbvie’s deal for Allergan clears U.S. antitrust hurdle

The deal for AbbVie Inc. to buy Allergan Plc. has cleared an antitrust hurdle, the companies said late Tuesday. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has accepted a proposed consent order in connection with the pending acquisition, satisfying “all required antitrust clearances needed” for the deal, they said. As part of order, Allergan has agreed to sell some treatments to AstraZeneca Plc. and Nestle SA . The two companies also said they have amended their agreement to stipulate that only one Allergan director will join the AbbVie board after the close. Allergan’s current Chairman and Chief Executive Brent Saunders has elected not to join the AbbVie board “to provide more flexibility to pursue other opportunities in the sector,” the companies said. The deal’s closing remains subject to other closing conditions, including a hearing in Ireland on Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

