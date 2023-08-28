Abcam Plc stock ABCM was up 0.4% in premarket trades Monday after it said it agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp. DHR for $24 a share in cash in a deal that values the maker of antibodies and reagents for drug discovery efforts at about $5.7 billion including debt. The price amounts to a premium of 64 cents a share, or 2.7% over its closing price of $23.36 on Friday. Abcam said it expects to remain as a standalone operating company and brand within Danaher’s life sciences unit. The deal is expected to close in the middle of 2024. Danaher stock was down by 0.3% in premarket trades. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story