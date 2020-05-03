Abel confident Berkshire’s investing acumen won’t be diminished

Greg Abel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s vice chairman for non-insurance operations, said he’s confident the company’s deal-making and investing abilities will endure. Asked at the conglomerate’s annual meeting, being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if Berkshire would still have the skills to make big, strategic capital allocation decisions during periods of financial and economic stress once Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger are no longer on the scene, he said, a large part of the culture is “having the business acumen to understand the transaction and economic prospects and the ability to act quickly.” Abel, seen as a potential Buffett successor, said, “I really don’t see that changing as we evolve. Listen…there’s no one better than Warren and Charlie but equally we’ve got a talented team in Berkshire.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

