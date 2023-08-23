Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s stock ANF soared 16% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the teen clothing retailer blew past estimates for the second quarter and raised guidance. The New Albany, Ohio-based company had net income of $56.9 million, or $1.10 a share, after a loss of $16.8 million, or 33 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings also came to $1.10, well ahead of the 17 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $935.3 million from $805.1 million, also ahead of the $844.0 million FactSet consensus. Same-store sales rose 13%, while FactSet expected a 4.3% rise. “We continue to see strong customer receptivity of our brands and product, led by 26% net sales growth in Abercrombie brands,” CEO Fran Horowitz said in a statement. The company raised its full-year guidance and now expects sales to grow 10%, up from prior guidance of up 2% to 4%. It expects third-quarter sales to rise by low double-digits. The stock has gained 80% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

