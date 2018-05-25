Abiomed to join S&P 500, stock slips after hours

Abiomed Inc. will join the S&P 500 index replacing Wyndham Worldwide Corp. , S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Friday. The Danvers, Mass. based medical device company is expected to move to the S&P 500 before the opening of trading on May 31 as it is more representative of the index than Wyndham, S&P said. Shares of Abiomed declined 2.9% after hours, following a 0.1% decline to close the regular session at $394.28.

