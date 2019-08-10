Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has committed suicide in his Lower Manhattan jail cell, ABC News reported Saturday, citing three law enforcement officials. Details were not immediately available. The 66 -year old was due to stand trial next year for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of under-age girls in New York and Florida. He had been on suicide watch since a July 23 incident, in which he was found in his cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan with marks on his neck that appeared to be self-inflicted. Epstein had pleaded not guilty to the charges. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Jeffrey Epstein dead in apparent suicide - August 10, 2019
- Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein found dead of apparent suicide in Lower Manhattan jail cell: ABC - August 10, 2019
- Economic Preview: Watching, waiting, worrying: Fed and Wall Street sweat out next Trump move on China - August 10, 2019