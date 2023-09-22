Activision Blizzard shares ATVI rose 2% to $93.98, moving close to Microsoft’s MSFT $95 per share offer, after the U.K. competition regulator said the sale of cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft FR:UBI “substantially addresses” its previous concerns. “The sale of Activision’s cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft will prevent this important content – including games such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft – from coming under the control of Microsoft in relation to cloud gaming,” said the regulator. The U.K. regulator still has not made a final decision, which is expected next month. The companies have an Oct. 18 deadline for the deal to complete.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

