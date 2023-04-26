A U.K. regulator said it would block Microsoft’s mega-deal for videogame publisher Activision Blizzard, citing potential competitive impacts in cloud gaming.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Datadog stock soars as Microsoft commentary helps fuel hopes of reacceleration - April 26, 2023
- The Margin: The Container Store will take your expired Bed Bath and Beyond coupons - April 26, 2023
- Earnings Results: Activision Blizzard’s stock drops as U.K. block of Microsoft deal overshadows earnings beat - April 26, 2023