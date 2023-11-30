Activist investor Nelson Peltz and his firm, Trian Fund Management, are seeking seats on Walt Disney Co.’s DIS board in the latest episode of his proxy fight. Trian Fund Management said Thursday it “intends to take our case for change directly to shareholders.” The firm claims Disney offered to set up a meeting with the media giant’s board, but rejected Trian’s bid to join the board, which includes the addition of Peltz. In an interview Wednesday at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said Disney will consider Peltz’s request. Disney’s next shareholder meeting will take place in the spring. Late Wednesday, Disney refreshed its board with the additions of Morgan Stanley MS CEO James P. Gorman and Sir Jeremy Darroch, former group chief executive of Sky.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story