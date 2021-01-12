Adam Kinzinger and John Katko join fellow Republican Liz Cheney in committing to ‘yes’ votes on Trump impeachment

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of downstate Illinois confirmed expectations late Tuesday with a statement indicating he will support Donald Trump’s impeachment. “There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office and incited [last week’s] insurrection,” he said in the statement, which concluded, “I will vote in favor of impeachment.” Liz Cheney, the No. 3-ranking Republican in the chamber and the lone Wyoming representative, had said earlier that Trump had summoned and assembled the mob and “lit the flame” and was deserving of impeachment. No president, Cheney said, has committed a more egregious betrayal of office and oath. John Katko, from upstate New York, was the first Republican to go on record as intending to vote yes on impeachment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

