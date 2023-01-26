Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California announced Thursday that he’s entering the 2024 race for a U.S. Senate seat in his home state, saying in a video that he’s running to stop Republicans who are “gutting the middle class, threatening democracy.” Incumbent Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, is expected to retire and open up that seat. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California said earlier this month that she’s running to succeed Feinstein, and Rep. Barbara Lee is also expected to throw her hat in the ring.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

