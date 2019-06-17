Adaptive Biotechnologies sets terms for IPO, to raise up to $212.5 million

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. set terms for its initial public offering Monday, in which the developer of immune-system derived disease treatments is expected to raise up to $212.5 million and be valued at about $2.01 billion. The Seattle-based company is offering 12.5 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $15 and $17 a share. If the underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch, exercise all options to buy 1.875 million additional shares, the company could raise up to $244.4 million and be valued at up to $2.05 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ADPT.” The underwriters are led by Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities. After the IPO, the company will have about 118.5 million shares outstanding. The company recorded a net loss of $46.3 million on revenue of $55.7 million in 2018, after a loss of $42.5 million on $38.4 million in revenue in 2017. The company is looking to go public at a time that the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has gained 10% year to date and the S&P 500 has advanced 15%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

