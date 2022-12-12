Adicet Bio’s Inc. stock tumbled about 38% in premarket trading on Monday after the company shared data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the company’s investigational CAR-T therapy in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It’s “too early for a ‘true’ [overall response rate], [complete response], and 6-month CR rate, but profile continues to be promising,” Wedbush analysts told investors on Monday morning. Adicet said it plans to move ADI-001 into a pivotal program in the second quarter of 2023. The company’s stock is down 1.2% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 17.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story