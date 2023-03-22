Adidas XE:ADS and Puma XE:PUM shares each drifted lower after results from Nike NKE on Tuesday night. Analysts at Stifel said the Nike results were mixed for their German rivals. “We believe ADS and PUM are behind NKE’s inventor reduction curve. But good progress at NKE is a positive for the industry,” they said. However, the analysts also highlighted that higher markdowns, currency headwinds and higher input/supply-chain costs were not offset by pricing.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

