Adidas Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden recently said he didn’t believe that Kanye West “meant what he said,” regarding the megastar’s antisemitic remarks that ended the partnership between the sneaker maker and the rapper last year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- What’s Worth Streaming: What’s coming to Hulu in October 2023 — and what’s leaving - September 20, 2023
- : Adidas CEO says Kanye West didn’t mean his antisemitic remarks - September 20, 2023
- : UAE oil exec and leader of next climate summit tells U.N., energy industry to ‘get after gigatons’ of emissions - September 20, 2023