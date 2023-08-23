Adidas shares XE:ADS fell 4% and Puma shares XE:PUM dropped 5%, as both apparel makers suffered from the profit warning at Foot Locker. Foot Locker reported a softening of trends in July and price-sensitive customers. Last year, Adidas announced a strategic partnership with Foot Locker, with the German apparel maker leading the chain’s basketball offering. Nike shares NKE fell 4% in premarket action.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
