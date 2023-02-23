Adobe Inc. ADBE shares dropped in the extended session Thursday following a report that the Department of Justice was preparing to block the company’s $20 billion acquisition of Figma. Adobe shares fell more than 5% after hours, adding to a 0.5% regular session decline to close at $347.02. The stock started sliding after hours following the report from Bloomberg News. A similar report surfaced back in November, that time from Politico.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

