Adobe Inc. and design-tools maker Figma said Monday they have agreed to terminate the $20 billion merger agreement announced 15 months ago, as the companies bowed to pressure from European regulators.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Adobe to terminate $20 billion Figma buyout because of regulatory pressure - December 18, 2023
- Dow futures hold near record high as last full week of trading gets into gear - December 18, 2023
- Lantheus and Point Biopharma shares drop on prostate cancer treatment data - December 18, 2023