The Competition and Markets Authority of the U.K. will investigate Adobe Inc.’s ADBEplanned $20 billion deal for Figma, the agency announced Wednesday. The inquiry will look into whether the transaction will result in “a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services,” the CMA said on its website. The CMA will decide whether to refer the deal for a phase 2 investigation by June 30. “In the current robust regulatory environment, we expect lengthy reviews of transactions,” Adobe said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to engage with the DOJ, CMA and EC in productive discussions about the businesses, markets and positive economic impacts this deal will bring as they conduct their reviews.” The CMA is the same agency that recently blocked Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI, a decision those companies plan to appeal. Adobe’s Figma deal has drawn regulatory attention elsewhere, with EU regulators saying in February that they planned to “assess” the deal. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story