The U.S.-listed hares of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. AHI blasted nearly six-fold higher on massive volume in midday trading Friday, despite no news released by the Australia-based provider of personalized health care services to smartphone users. The stock soared 474.6% toward the highest close since February 2022. Trading volume exploded to an already-record 82.96 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 65,200 shares. The stock has been halted nine times for volatility since the open. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On May 19, the company was asked by the Australian Securities Exchange if it was aware of any information to explain the recent trading of the stock, as it soared 16.6% on relatively high volume, and the company said it is “not aware of any information not announced to the market” that might explain the move. The stock has run up 334.5% year to date, while the iShares MSCI Australia exchange-traded fund EWA has ticked up 0.6% and the S&P 500 SPX has gained 12.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

