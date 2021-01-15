Advertising software maker Viant Technology files for IPO

Advertising software company Viant Technology Inc. filed for an intial public offering on Friday with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “DSP.” The company is planning a dual-class structure of Class A and Class B shares. There are six banks underwriting the deal, led by BofA Securities and UBS. Proceeds of the deal will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including possible acquisitions or investments. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

