The AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF PSDN will delist with its last day of trading scheduled for Aug. 25, according to a FactSet announcement on Monday. The ETF launched on Nov. 16, 2021 and currently has assets under management of $2.8 million, the FactSet bulletin said. The fund is structured as an actively managed vehicle that invests primarily in U.S. and foreign companies directly or indirectly involved in hemp and cannabis. The ETF has fallen 34.4% in 2023 and is down 65.3% in the last 12 months. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

