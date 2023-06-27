The stock of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. AEL jumped 15% premarket Tuesday, after the West Des Moines, Iowa-based annuity provider confirmed it has received a $55 per share offer from Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. BAM The offer is comprised of $38.85 a share in cash and $16.15 a share in Brookfield stock. AEL stock closed at $45.10 on Monday. With 77.9 million shares outstanding, according to the company’s last quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the deal would be valued at about $4.3 billion. AEL said its board would review the offer with advisers and will make no further comment until the review is complete. AEL stock has fallen 1.1% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

