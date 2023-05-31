AerCap Holdings N.V. AER said Wednesday its AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Co. and AerCap Global Aviation Trust have priced a $1 billion offering of 5.750% senior five-year bonds at 99.031, or at a yield to maturity of 5.977%. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include to acquire, invest in, finance or refinance aircraft assets and to repay debt. The stock is own 0.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 9.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

