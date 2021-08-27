: Affirm stock skyrockets 30% on news Amazon to partner with buy now, pay later fintech company

AffirmAffirm Holdings Inc. shares jumped 30% in the after-hours session Friday after the fintech company said it has partnered with Amazon.com Inc. to allow a pay-over-time option at Amazon’s checkout. Affirm AFRM ended the regular trading day down 3%. Amazon shares AMZN were flat after ending the trading session up 1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

