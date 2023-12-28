Wall Street analysts seem to like buy-now-pay-later services company Affirm Holdings, but most of them expect the stock to pull back — a lot — in 2024 after rocketing more than five-fold this year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Affirm’s stock could fall 40% in 2024 after soaring 400% this year, analysts say - December 28, 2023
- Franklin Wireless’s stock rallies on heels of Sinnet Capital letter urging special dividend - December 28, 2023
- Social Security’s leaders are failing us - December 28, 2023