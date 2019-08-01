After Hours: Brixmor and former executives charged with accounting fraud by SEC, Justice Department

The Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department filed charges on Thursday against four former top executives of Brixmor Property Group, accusing them of fraudulently manipulating an earnings metric to achieve Brixmor’s publicly-issued growth targets.
