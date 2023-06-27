“No one is making money except for Tesla and BYD in China,” said Louis Navellier, chair and chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : After Lordstown bankruptcy, shakeout expected in the EV market - June 27, 2023
- : American retirement looks ‘very scary’ if Social Security or Medicare are threatened, experts say - June 27, 2023
- Key Words: Bank of America CEO sticks to ‘mild recession’ view and sees signs of bank stabilization after failures - June 27, 2023