There have been several tragic incidents at concerts and other events in recent years where people died because of unsafe crowd conditions and stampedes. The latest such scenario unfolded at Houston’s Astroworld festival, where at least eight attendees were killed and dozens injured over the weekend because of a crowd surge at a Travis Scott concert.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Nextdoor stock rockets 17% in first trading day since completing SPAC merger - November 8, 2021
- Biden administration says it’s studying replacement of Line 5 oil and gas pipeline - November 8, 2021
- : After the tragedy at the Travis Scott concert, safety experts offer five suggestions of what to do in dangerously crowded situations - November 8, 2021