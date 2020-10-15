: After uproar, Twitter explains why N.Y. Post article on Hunter Biden was blocked

Hours after blocking a New York Post article from being shared in tweets and direct messages, raising an outcry from many, Twitter Inc. late Wednesday explained the reasoning, saying the issue was images within the article — not the article itself.
