Shares of Trimble Inc. TRMB rallied Thursday, after AGCO Corp. AGCO said it will pay $2.0 billion to acquire an 85% stake in the Trimble’s portfolio of agricultural assets and technologies.More to come.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
