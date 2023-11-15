Agilent Technologies Inc. A late Wednesday said it has increased its dividend 5% to 23.6 cents a share. The dividend will be paid on Jan. 24 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 2, the company said. Shares of Agilent, a life sciences company, were flat in the extended session after a 1.7% increase in the regular trading day. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

