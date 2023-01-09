Agilent Technologies Inc. A shares rose about 1% in after-hours trading Monday, after the company announced plans for a $2 billion share-repurchase plan. The stock-buyback plan launches March 1, replacing a repurchase program that did not have a set target. Agilent has repurchased $1.14 billion in shares in the past four full quarters reported, according to FactSet records. Agilent stock increased more than 1% in the extended session, after closing with a 0.1% decline at $147.47.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story