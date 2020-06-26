Agora raises $350 million as IPO prices above expected range

Agora Inc.’s initial public offering priced late Thursday above the expected range, as the Shanghai-based video interaction software company raised $350 million. The company sold 17.5 million American Depositary Receipts at $20 per ADS, compared with expectations that the IPO would price between $16 and $18. The stock is slated to begin trading Friday on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol “API.” Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are the lead bookrunning managers. The company recorded a net loss of $36.9 million on total revenue of $35.6 million during the three months ended March 31, after a loss of $13.1 million on revenue of $13.4 million in the same period a year ago. The company’s IPO priced above expectations on the same night that Albertsons Cos. priced at $16 share, below the expected range of $18 to $20. The pricings come at a good time for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 52.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story