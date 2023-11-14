Johnson’s remarks come as a divided Washington is again working to avoid a partial government shutdown, with closures due to hit after midnight Friday if U.S. lawmakers can’t make a deal on a funding package.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Boeing’s stock stays hot on fresh order for up to 67 jets from Ethiopian Airlines - November 14, 2023
- : Stellantis offering another round of buyouts to white-collar workers - November 14, 2023
- : Ahead of House vote on avoiding shutdown, Speaker Johnson says: ‘I think we’ll pass this’ - November 14, 2023