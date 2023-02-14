American International Group Inc. AIG said Monday it’s forming an independent managing general agency called Private Client Select Insurance Services with backing from private equity firm Stone Point Capital LLC. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. AIG’s Private Client Group will be rebranded as Private Client Select Insurance Services (PCS). New York and Greenwich, Conn.-based Stone Point Capital typically invests between $75 million and $750 million but also makes smaller and “significantly larger” investments, according to the firm’s web site.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story