AIG names Tom Bolt chief underwriting officer

American International Group Inc. said Tuesday it has named Tom Bolt as chief underwriting officer for general insurance, effective January. Bolt, who will join AIG from Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance where he was CEO of the U.K. and Southern Europe, will report to AIG CEO Peter Zaffino and will join the general insurance executive leadership team. He will be responsible for “developing a global framework for underwriting standards, authority and structure that is aligned with AIG’s overall risk appetite,” the company said in a statement. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have fallen 9% in 2017, while the S&P 500 has gained 18%.

