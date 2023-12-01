American International Group Inc. AIG said Friday that it will sell off another 35 million shares of Corebridge Financial Inc. CRBG, but will remain a majority owner of the retirement services company. Corebridge’s stock fell 2.5% in premarket trading, while AIG shares were still inactive. The shares AIG is selling, which represents about 5.6% of the shares outstanding, would be valued at about $736 million at Thursday’s stock closing price of $21.03. The sale comes less than a month after AIG sold 50 million shares of Corebridge to raise $1.03 billion. Prior to Friday’s announcement, AIG owned about 365.4 million Corebridge shares, or 57.5% of the shares outstanding, according to FactSet data. Corebridge separated from AIG in September 2022 through an initial public offering. Corebridge’s stock has rallied 16.5% over the past three months through Thursday, while AIG shares have climbed 11.1% and the S&P 500 SPX has tacked on 1.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story