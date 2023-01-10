American International Group Inc. AIG, or AIG, said late Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Shane Fitzsimons will take a “temporary” medical leave of absence effective immediately. Mark Lyons, chief actuary, will serve as interim CFO, the insurer said. Fitzsimons had replaced Lyons in October 2021. AIG shares were flat in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 0.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

